Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blames Rakhi Sawant for cursing his, Jasmin Bhasin's bond

Bigg Boss 14 contestants have once again turned against Rakhi Sawant and this time the reason is her skill as a captain. Among the contestants, Aly Goni has also accused Rakhi for cursing his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship which, he alleged, led to the latter's exit from the show.

The promo for the upcoming Tuesday episode shows Rakhi having an altercation with Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya. Both of them are seen revolting against her and refusing to do what she asks them to do. Rahul tells her in a loud tone, "Captain hogi apne ghar par (You are not our captain)." However, she refuses to get bogged down by their rebellion and screams in a loud voice that they will have to follow her commands. She also warns them about punishing them.





Rahul is seen telling Rubina Dilaik that Rakhi has been the worst captain in the history of Bigg Boss. He even tells Rakhi, "Dare to become the captain until we are here."

In another part of the promo, Aly is seen blaming Rakhi for cursing his and Jasmin's bond. She says in her defence, "I just said ki 'tota udd jaye na ki maina'. I haven't evicted Jasmin." He also curses her in return for breaking his heart.

Later, Arshi Khan also rebels against her by breaking a rule. Enraged at their actions, Rakhi declares that she will punish all of them. However, she is also seen breaking down and saying, "Galti ho gai captain banke (Becoming a captain has been a mistake)."

