Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blames Rakhi Sawant for cursing his, Jasmin Bhasin's bond
Bigg Boss 14 contestants have once again turned against Rakhi Sawant and this time the reason is her skill as a captain. Among the contestants, Aly Goni has also accused Rakhi for cursing his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship which, he alleged, led to the latter's exit from the show.
The promo for the upcoming Tuesday episode shows Rakhi having an altercation with Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya. Both of them are seen revolting against her and refusing to do what she asks them to do. Rahul tells her in a loud tone, "Captain hogi apne ghar par (You are not our captain)." However, she refuses to get bogged down by their rebellion and screams in a loud voice that they will have to follow her commands. She also warns them about punishing them.
Rahul is seen telling Rubina Dilaik that Rakhi has been the worst captain in the history of Bigg Boss. He even tells Rakhi, "Dare to become the captain until we are here."
Also read: ‘Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is taking care of me and all the medical bills,’ says her mother Jaya Sawant
In another part of the promo, Aly is seen blaming Rakhi for cursing his and Jasmin's bond. She says in her defence, "I just said ki 'tota udd jaye na ki maina'. I haven't evicted Jasmin." He also curses her in return for breaking his heart.
Later, Arshi Khan also rebels against her by breaking a rule. Enraged at their actions, Rakhi declares that she will punish all of them. However, she is also seen breaking down and saying, "Galti ho gai captain banke (Becoming a captain has been a mistake)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naman Shaw feels over exposed on TV: 'I’ve been stereotyped'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Raisinghan, Sangeita Chauhan celebrate first Lohri after marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi’s first Lohri after marriage a low key affair because of Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nehha begins shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya relates to her struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan on playing Akshara for 8 years: 'Wasn’t easy to break that image'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin answers if she will re-enter BB14, reveals when she fell in love with Aly
- Jasmin Bhasin got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered questions about everything, from the possibility of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 to her love for Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's ugliest curse on Bigg Boss 14 is now a Yashraj Mukhate rap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kamal Amrohi used rose water for a fountain in Pakeezah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Bhargava shares cute photo with Karan Patel, daughter Mehr from Maldives
- Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava shared a sneak peek from their getaway in the Maldives with daughter Mehr. She also revealed why she is not posting any quintessential 'oh-so-dreamy' pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni blames Rakhi Sawant for cursing his, Jasmin Bhasin's bond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin shares loved-up snap with Aly Goni, says ‘missing you so bad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rakhi's husband is taking care of me and all the medical bills': Jaya Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan's brother says family was 'worried' about him going on Bigg Boss 14
- Eijaz Khan' brother has said that their family was worried about him participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox