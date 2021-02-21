Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya will not do this at his and Disha Parmar's wedding, explains reason to Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya will not do this at his and Disha Parmar's wedding, explains reason to Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rahul Vaidya was seen discussing his baraat plans with Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. The singer, who is expected to marry Disha Parmar this year, confessed he will not ride a horse to his wedding and explained the funny reason behind it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.

All eyes are set on who will win the title of Bigg Boss 14 winner. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have found a spot in the finale and fans are aggressively voting for their favourite contestant. Hours before the finale episode could commence, an extra masala clip has been released showcasing Rahul, Rakhi and Aly. In the new footage, the trio is discussing Rahul's wedding to Disha Parmar.

During their chat, Rakhi asks Rahul if he would enter his wedding on a horse. Rahul instantly refused to ride a horse during the baraat citing that he doesn't like horses. The singer then recalled that once, when he was attempting to climb up a horse, he pulled a nerve. The incident led to him shunning the idea of jumping on a horse's back.

Also Read: Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14

Elaborating the episode further, Rahul told Rakhi and Aly that when he was in Chandigarh for a show, he was presented with the idea of making a grand entrance on a horse. Pumped up by the idea, Rahul prepared himself to jump on the horse's back. Unfortunately, the horse was taller than he'd expected. In his attempt to climb the horse, Rahul pulled a nerve, delaying his entrance and the show. The incident left Rakhi and Aly in splits and became the reason behind Rahul's decision to never climb up a horse, even if it was for his own wedding.

Check out the clip below:

On Disha's birthday last year, Rahul proposed to the actor while he was still in the Bigg Boss house. The emotional episode left fans overwhelmed and both received abundant love on social media. Disha recently appeared on the show and responded to Rahul's marriage proposal in person. Rahul's mother has confirmed that the couple's wedding preparations are on full swing. There are also reports doing the rounds suggesting that Rahul and Disha could tie the knot this June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 rahul vaidya disha parmar rakhi sawant aly goni

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers; Rahul Vaidya close number two

PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya showed fans his empathetic heart, sweet love story; here's why he deserves to win

PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP