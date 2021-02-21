Karan Johar parties with Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra; Rubina Dilaik predicted to be Bigg Boss 14 winner
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's home
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his house on Saturday and among the Bollywood actors who made it to the do were Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh.
Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers; Rahul Vaidya close number two
Rubina Dilaik is the favourite to win Bigg Boss 14, according to Hindustan Times readers. Based on a poll conducted by HT, Rubina is the clear leader, followed by Rahul Vaidya.
Deepak Tijori reveals he was rejected after auditions, before bagging his role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
Sharing details of being rejected for a film that eventually turned out to be one of the biggest ones in his career, Deepak Tijori talks about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch
Priyanka Chopra's actor-singer husband Nick Jonas has revealed how she gave him a pleasant surprise when he came back home. Nick was quite impressed by her gesture and said, "Thank you, babe."
I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in Gone Girl mode in devilishly entertaining dark comedy on Netflix
Congratulations to David Fincher for watching Rosamund Pike in Pride & Prejudice like the rest of us, but being the only one to notice that she had a hint of mania in her eyes. Had it not been for Fincher, who famously cast Pike against type in Gone Girl, Hollywood might have pigeonholed her into forgettable action sequels, or playing sharply dressed attorneys opposite whichever white male was hot at the moment.
Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14
Vikrant Massey says he'd have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for lockdown
- Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya
Suhana regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her
- Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
Disha sends Tiger to the bro-zone after catching a glimpse of his pink shorts
- Tiger Shroff shared a picture in pink microshorts, which he called 'cute', but his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had an unexpected reaction to it.
Anees Bazmee refutes rumours of Tabu stalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot
- Anees Bazmee refuted reports that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed because Tabu refused to give dates for the film.
Deepika Padukone outs Ranveer Singh for calling celebrated show 'rubbish'
- Deepika Padukone in a new Instagram video has said that her husband, Ranveer Singh, called a massively popular show 'rubbish'.
Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on influx of release dates of Bollywood films
- Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious Instagram post as the release dates of several Bollywood films were announced in the last one week. See it here.
Fined for not wearing helmet, Vivek jokes about bike ride with wife
Dia posts gorgeous selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention
- Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid
- Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
Amrita does not have a nanny for son Veer: 'Anmol and I are doing everything'
- Amrita Rao said that she and her husband, Anmol, are hands-on parents to their little boy, Veer. They welcomed their son in November last year.
