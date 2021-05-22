Bigg Boss 14’s Sonali Phogat on being trolled for western outfits in Afeem video: ‘Logon ka kaam hai kehna’

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat, who was seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14, opened up about the trolling she was subjected to after the release of her music video titled Afeem. She said that many shamed her for wearing western outfits but she does not care about the negative comments and chooses to focus on the people who love her instead.

Talking to a leading daily about her ‘western avatar’ in the video, Sonali said she was simply following the director’s instructions, and added that she enjoys wearing ‘fashionable outfits’. “But there are people who keep commenting and they say ‘iss age mein aap ko shobha nahi deta iss tarah ke kapde’ (they try to tell me to act as per my age). I really don’t care about their comments because the people who love me are more as compared to the haters. Log toh kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will always say something).”

Sonali said that she was ‘abused’ and ‘age shamed’ after the release of Afeem. “I don’t understand that if I have aged, does that mean I can’t work in the industry. I don’t have an answer for this. I have not seen such comments on my page particularly, but when I see other social media accounts sharing my song or pictures, I find these comments there. There are so many negative comments and I don’t understand how anyone can write such nasty stuff,” she said.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Sonali confessed that she liked her co-contestant Aly Goni, even though she knew about Jasmin Bhasin. She was trolled for expressing feelings for a younger man.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonali talked about her struggle and how ‘there was no one to help’ when she decided to become an actor. “I had to make it on my own,” she said.