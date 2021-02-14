Bigg Boss 14 promo: This is what Jasmin Bhasin has to say when asked why she made Salman Khan cry

Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan will see Rahul Vaidya meet his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Jasmin Bhasin will also be seen answering why she "made Salman cry" upon her eviction.

The promo begins with Disha entering the house and surprising Rahul. A voice over then tells us, "Khatm hua lamba intezar, Akhirkaar Rahul ko mila Disha ka saath (It is an end to his wait and Rahul gets Disha's support)."

Disha then tells Rahul, "Isse accha din nahi ho sakta tha ki mai andar aaun (There could not have been a better day for me to enter)," before kissing him from across a glass wall. Rahul then proposes her to which she holds a huge placard saying, "Yes I will marry you!" Everyone rejoices as Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale plays in the background.

The scene then switches to Salman on the stage where he welcomes Dance Deewane contestant Gunjan Sinha. The young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin, "Apne Salman Khan ji ko kyu rulaya (Why did you make Salman Khan cry)?" After announcing her eviction, Jasmin and Aly hugged each other as he cried inconsolably. Watching them, even Salman was seen wiping his eyes.

Jasmin laughs as she says she did nothing but the kid responds, "Jhooth mat bolo (Do not lie!)!"

Salman then tells the contestants that they need to present one black rose each to the person who attacked on their hearts. Aly Goni offers it to Rakhi Sawant for her fights with Jasmin while Rahul Vaidya offers it to Nikki Tamboli, saying that he just wants the negativity to end.

Rakhi decides to give it to Rubina Dilaik saying she is simply not considering her existence on the show. Rubina also gives a black rose to Rakhi and says that it meant a lot for husband and former co-contestant Abhinav Shukla, to cry.