Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Salman Khan brings up his family issues

Vikas Gupta is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. On Sunday's episode of the popular reality show, host Salman Khan announced that Vikas got the least number of votes this week.

Salman reminded Vikas to use his Joker card, which he was given upon his arrival on the show this season. It gave Vikas the power to save himself from elimination and the one with the second least amount of votes would have gotten evicted, in this case, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.

However, Vikas was very clear that he does not wish to save himself. He reasoned that it would not be fair to save himself when the audience had clearly voted him out. After an emotional goodbye to his friends inside the house, Vikas left the house. Salman even said that he was proud of Vikas for his selfless decision.

Before that, however, Salman finally brought up Vikas' family issue that kept becoming topic of discussion inside the house. This season, Vikas had spoken about his severed relations with his mother on several occasions. He, who came out as bisexual last year, had claimed that his family alienated him when they got to know about his sexuality. Earlier last week, he also opened up about a few family issues and alleged that his parents are after his property.

Speaking about it, Salman said that Vikas should not bring up personal issues on national television. He even said that Vikas should mend his relationship with his mother as she is the one who 'brought him into this world'. Salman added that Bigg Boss team tried to bring his family on the show to present their side of the story but they refused to talk about it on a public platform.

Earlier, a Bollywood Hungama report quoted Vikas' mother as saying, “I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality. I am the one who loved him the most in the family and I still do. I have seen people blaming me as well that I left him because of his sexual preferences. These allegations are absolutely baseless and I get hurt listening to all this. I love him, I want to forget everything and start new with him."

