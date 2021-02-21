Bigg Boss 14: When Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan predicted that Rubina Dilaik will win, Sidharth Shukla disagreed

Rubina Dilaik is one of the hot favourites to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. ‘Seniors’ Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, during their stint on the show, said that they saw a winner in her. However, their fellow ‘senior’, Sidharth Shukla, disagreed with their assessment.

In a video, Rubina could be seen in a heated argument with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani. It ended with Rubina walking out, as she told Nishant to showcase a ‘singular personality’ and not be two-faced.

At the end of this fight, Gauahar and Hina told Sidharth that they see Rubina as the Bigg Boss 14 winner. “Yeah? I don’t,” Sidharth said. Gauahar cited the argument that just took place, where Rubina stuck to her guns, and said, “I just saw it.” However, Sidharth remained unconvinced and said, “I don’t think so.”

Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar, who won hearts in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, were brought in for a two-week stint as ‘seniors’ on Bigg Boss 14. Incidentally, they initially ‘rejected’ Rubina, but she has emerged as one of the top contenders to win the show.

In the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rubina will fight it out with Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. She is the only contestant in the top five who has been in the Bigg Boss house since the beginning, with no access to the outside world.

Rubina’s journey on Bigg Boss 14 has been an emotional one, and she got teary-eyed on watching highlights of it on Saturday night’s episode. She has bared her soul on the show, from talking about her marital trouble with Abhinav Shukla to revealing that she felt suicidal at one point.

Meanwhile, Rubina was a favourite for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy with Hindustan Times readers. Over 70,000 people voted in a poll conducted by HT, with more than 50% saying that she deserves to win. Rahul Vaidya came second, with around 25% of the total votes.