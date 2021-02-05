Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina Dilaik fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan fights with Rahul V

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Rubina Dilaik fighting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and even Aly Goni. Even Arshi Khan was seen locking horns with Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi and Devoleena.

The episode began with Devoleena fighting with Arshi and Rubina. An upset Devoleena later told Rakhi Sawant that Rubina keeps pointing out how everyone is stooping for the sake of getting maximum footage on the show. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya also said that Rubina and ABhinav play intelligent in front of everyone but when they sit alone, they play victims. Devoleena also pointed out that Rubina and Abhinav discussed his equation with Kavita Kaushik. “I can also say that it is all for publicity and content,” Devoleena said.

On the other hand, Rubina was seen telling Arshi that Rakhi took a conscious decision when she targeted Abhinav for her entertainment track. “Why did she not choose Rahul Vaidya? He was also after her. And, after all this, you want me to believe that Abhinav benefited from this? Did you not benefit from it at all?” Rubina said. She added that Rakhi is over-confident that the showmakers won’t air her mistakes as she gives enough of entertaining content and her mistakes will be forgiven.

Aly Goni got angry with Rakhi when she kept saying that Rubina is his sister and Abhinav is his brother-in-law. “Jeeja weeja lana nahi mai pura khandan le ke aa jaunga (Don’ talk about my brother-in-law otherwise I will drag your entire family in this fight),” he retorted.

Later, Abhinav got angry when he overheard Rakhi calling him a pervert, while talking about herself and Kavita. After a heated exchange of words, many housemates arrived and Rubina threw a bucket full of soap and water on Rakhi. She also said. “Behave yourself and calm down. I will explain what entertainment is. She cannot be allowed to be so rude!”

Aly was seen trying his best to calm things down. Not only did he stop and calm down both Rubina and Rakhi, he also pointed out mistakes to both of them. While Rakhi did not react, Rubina got angry when he said she should have restrained herself. When Abhinav confronted Devoleena over the fight, she said he was being selective. She also claimed that Arshi had also called him pervert but he was often seen laughing at her.