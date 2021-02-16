Bigg Boss 14 written update day 133: Nikki Tamboli says she is upset with Bigg Boss, Abhinav Shukla celebrates Valentine

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Rakhi Sawant searching for some extra coffee around the house. Soon, she was seen begging in front of the camera, requesting Bigg Boss to send some coffee for her. She soon switched gears, after being suggested by Aly Goni, and was seen trying to break in to the BB Mall, in a bid to get some coffee. However, she could not succeed and only managed to pull away the wig that the mannequin placed inside the mall.

Bigg Boss then announced the Valentine’s special task. After some fun-filled moments and fights, Aly was declared the winner. Before announcing the winner, Bigg Boss also chided Nikki for “not understanding a task” even days ahead of the season finale. Nikki got upset with the statement. She walked away to the bedroom saying, “I have been working for this show, and now I am told I do not understand the task! Fine, I won’t participate in any task for the rest of the season now.”

Abhinav Shukla then came on the show to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his wife Rubina. Bigg Boss had arranged a beautiful date for the couple. Rubina complemented Abhinav saying, “You look edible!” He had a shocked expression as he replied, “Kya bol diya national TV pe? Cameras aur sound bhi hain idhar (What did you just say on national TV? There are cameras all around).” Abhinav also told Rubina that he has realized he was wrong in giving importance to “information over feelings”, and then proposed Rubina for their second wedding, addng jokingly, that they won't spend much. When Rubina asked for a Carribean wedding, he joked, “Carribean, Chembur, Malad. Whatever wedding you say my love!” The date ended after some emotionally charged moments that the couple shared.

The episode ended with Rakhi wishing a happy Valentine’s Day. She was also seen crying as she crooned Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai from the 1972 film Shor.