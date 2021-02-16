IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
hollywood

Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers

  • Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have debunked an Avengers: Endgame theory that was seemingly confirmed by the film's own writers previously. The point of contention is whether or not Steve Rogers created an alternate reality when he travelled back in time to restore the Infinity Stones.

In Avengers: Endgame, the superheroes attempt to reverse the effects of the villainous Thanos' snap, which they do by collecting all the Infinity Stones by travelling to pivotal moments from the past. At the end of the film, Steve Rogers offers to go back into the past to restore the stones. In doing so, he lives out a happy life with Peggy Carter, returning to the main timeline only as an adult.

In an appearance on the Lights Camera Barstool podcast, Joe Russo said, "Based on everything that happened, he would have been in a branch reality and then had to have shifted over to this, so jumped from one to the other and handed the shield off… One thing that’s clear that Anthony and I have discussed, I don’t know that we’ve discussed this publicly at all, Cap would have had to have traveled back to the main timeline. That’s something that, yes, he would have been in a branch reality, but he would have to travel back to the main timeline to give that shield to Sam Wilson."

Previously, co-writer Christopher Markus had said that he rejects the 'alternate reality' theory. Markus, who co-wrote the movie with Stephen McFeely, said in an interaction, "That is our theory. We are not experts on time travel, but the Ancient One specifically states that when you take an Infinity Stone out of a timeline it creates a new timeline. So Steve going back and just being there would not create a new timeline. So I reject the 'Steve is in an alternate reality' theory. I do believe that there is simply a period in world history from about '48 to now where there are two Steve Rogers. And anyway, for a large chunk of that one of them is frozen in ice. So it's not like they'd be running into each other.

Also read: Avengers Infinity War writers reveal why they ended the movie with a snap

Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation, and culminated more than a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise's Phase Three was concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Phase Four recently kicked off with the streaming series WandaVision. The Russos are preparing for the release of their new movie, Cherry, starring Tom Holland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avengers: endgame. marvel steve rogers captain americas russo brothers

Related Stories

Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

Jac Schaeffer interview: WandaVision creator on future of South Asians in MCU

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jac Schaeffer, the creator of Marvel's WandaVision, speaks about the influences behind the show (beyond sitcoms), her sounding boards on set, and South Asian representation in the MCU. WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.(REUTERS)
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
hollywood

Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
hollywood

Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Salma Hayek said there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) in Desperado script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
hollywood

5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds shared two letters typed on paper: one from a fan named Hunter and one of his reply to him, dated March 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
hollywood

Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Marvel Studios ropes in Zawe Ashton to portray villain in Captain Marvel 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
hollywood

To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
hollywood

News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
hollywood

Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the new Fast &amp; Furious 9 teaser.
A screengrab from the new Fast & Furious 9 teaser.
hollywood

Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
hollywood

Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed his desire to play British spy James Bond. He quipped that he would make a 'really short' James Bond.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
hollywood

Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Mandy Moore will soon welcome her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith. She has prepared a beautiful nursery for her baby. See pics here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
hollywood

Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST
American actor Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details on the allegations of abuse at the hands of her former-fiance, Marilyn Manson. She opened up about what she endured throughout their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
hollywood

Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Reiterating her support to farmers, Susan Sarandon said they are with the farmers and must let India’s leaders know the world is watching.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP