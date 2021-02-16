Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers
- Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have debunked an Avengers: Endgame theory that was seemingly confirmed by the film's own writers previously. The point of contention is whether or not Steve Rogers created an alternate reality when he travelled back in time to restore the Infinity Stones.
In Avengers: Endgame, the superheroes attempt to reverse the effects of the villainous Thanos' snap, which they do by collecting all the Infinity Stones by travelling to pivotal moments from the past. At the end of the film, Steve Rogers offers to go back into the past to restore the stones. In doing so, he lives out a happy life with Peggy Carter, returning to the main timeline only as an adult.
In an appearance on the Lights Camera Barstool podcast, Joe Russo said, "Based on everything that happened, he would have been in a branch reality and then had to have shifted over to this, so jumped from one to the other and handed the shield off… One thing that’s clear that Anthony and I have discussed, I don’t know that we’ve discussed this publicly at all, Cap would have had to have traveled back to the main timeline. That’s something that, yes, he would have been in a branch reality, but he would have to travel back to the main timeline to give that shield to Sam Wilson."
Previously, co-writer Christopher Markus had said that he rejects the 'alternate reality' theory. Markus, who co-wrote the movie with Stephen McFeely, said in an interaction, "That is our theory. We are not experts on time travel, but the Ancient One specifically states that when you take an Infinity Stone out of a timeline it creates a new timeline. So Steve going back and just being there would not create a new timeline. So I reject the 'Steve is in an alternate reality' theory. I do believe that there is simply a period in world history from about '48 to now where there are two Steve Rogers. And anyway, for a large chunk of that one of them is frozen in ice. So it's not like they'd be running into each other.
Also read: Avengers Infinity War writers reveal why they ended the movie with a snap
Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing film of all time, unadjusted for inflation, and culminated more than a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise's Phase Three was concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Phase Four recently kicked off with the streaming series WandaVision. The Russos are preparing for the release of their new movie, Cherry, starring Tom Holland.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers
- Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker
- Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy
- To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance
- News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here
- Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation
- Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox