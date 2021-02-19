Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli fights with Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

As Bigg Boss 14 nears the season finale, the contestants on the reality show were treated to a feast and celebration on Friday’s episode. While it involved fun-filled games, the episode also saw Nikki Tamboli locking horns with everyone else in the house, including her new-found friend, Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)

The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing the feast and an entertainment programme. As they got ready for the celebrations, Rahul Vaidya spotted a bag full of items sent by Bigg Boss near Nikki’s bed and asked her, jokingly, if she planned to siphon it all off to her house. Nikki responded, “Rakhi Sawant samajh ke rakha hai kya (Do you think I am Rakhi)?”.

Rakhi got upset as Nikki insinuated that she was thief. She got into an argument during which she said Nikki’s face was ugly.Nikki responded, “At least it is not made of plastic.” Rahul Vaidya intervened, asking Nikki to clarify that she did not mean to call Rakhi a thief but she refused to apologise and present any clarification. Aly also tried to intervene and calm things down. Even Rubina told Rakhi, “You know I consider her my younger sister and you often blame me for her misbehavior. I apologise on her behalf.” However, Rakhi did not want Rubina’s apology. Both Nikki and Rkahi refused to listen to others and continued their fight.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win

Rajkummar Rao promotes his new film, Roohi, on Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)

Soon, Rajkummar Rao entered the house to kickstart promotions of his upcoming horror comedy, Roohi, that also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He also announced that all the contestants shall be present for Bigg Boss 14 finale and there will be no evictions anymore.

Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants (Colors)

Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa entered the house and played a few games with the housemates.