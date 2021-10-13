Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan drinks oil by mistake, Shamita Shetty can’t stop smiling

On Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestant Afsana Khan drank oil by mistake, assuming it to be water. It was during a task when Afsana was exhausted and wanted to drink some water.

As per the task of the day, the 'Junglewasi' contestants turned into dacoits. Shamita, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were supposed to name a target contestant and then “kill” them by capturing and announcing the same in front of a camera. Soon after the task began, the ‘junglewasi’ contestants asked Afsana Khan to go inside the main Bigg Boss 15 house and block Shamita Shetty from scoring a point against them. When the singer tried to block Shamita, the actor got irritated. She declared that she did not want to play the game.

Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal fight on Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita ran off to the bed and lied down. Pratik Sehajpal followed her, asking her to calm down. Shamita told him, “I can play with my mind, I cannot do all this. I am not going to play like this."

A tired Afsana then walked to the kitchen and picked up a bottle to drink water. Soon after taking a sip, she ran towards the kitchen sink and spat it out, washing her mouth. Afsana then went to the bedroom and asked Shamita, “What did I just drink? What was there in the white bottle?” Shamita said it was oil and Afsana then told her that she drank it by mistake.

Shamita Shetty during the task.

Shamita smiled and stopped herself from laughing as she said, “Oh, did you drink the oil? Please go find some water and drink it.”

Later, when Nishant Bhat announced that Afsana Khan was their next target, Pratik followed and chased her in the garden area. During the chase, Afsana fell down and started crying, claiming that she was badly hurt. All the contestants also got into a fight blaming each other for Afsana’s fall.

Meanwhile, Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer continued their romance and Jay Bhanushali found new ways to tease them.