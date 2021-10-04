Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya clash even before entering the house

Bigg Boss is back and a new promo video shows contestants Afsana Khan and Vidhi Pandya having a heated argument over carrying their own baggage.

Colors shared the new promo on social media ahead of Monday's episode. It shows the contestants gathered in the jungle area and listening to Bigg Boss' new announcement. Bigg Boss asks the contestants in the jungle area to deposit all of their belongings in a special room. Vidhi asks Afsana to pick up some stuff but the Afsana refuses. They have a heated exchange of words as Vidhi says everyone has to do their share of work. Afsana takes offence and asks her not to give orders.

Vidhi Pandya is a television actor who has worked on shows such as Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Balika Vadhu, Udaan and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

Ahead of entering the house, Vidhi had told a leading daily in an interview, “I have a strong personality and don't tolerate nonsense behaviour from anyone. I have my own opinions and I like to do things my own way when I know I am doing it right. There’s also a part of me that takes some time to adjust around new people. I’m just going to be myself and think that if I put myself out correctly in front of people, I will go a long way in the show.”

Afsana is a singer and had revealed on the show that she postponed her marriage to come on Bigg Boss 15. She said, "November mein shaadi hai par mein chorr ke aai hun...mujhe shaadi ka bahut shauk hai (I was set to get married in November but I left it to be here...I am extremely fond of getting married)."