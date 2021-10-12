Bigg Boss 15: Andy Kumar says Miesha Iyer is playing a game and Ieshaan Sehgal is a ‘lost puppy’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar has expressed his doubts over the new-found love story on Bigg Boss 15. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal are the new love birds on the latest season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. In a tweet that he shared Monday night, Andy has said that it is clear that Miesha is playing a game while Ieshaan is just a “lost puppy”.

Andy wrote, “#UmarRiaz is bang on Everyone can see #MeishaIyer is playing a game & #IshaanSehgal is a lost puppy! I love you in 7days Today #Umar is finally killing it!"

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Miesha and Ieshaan were seen getting cozy and kissing each other. Later, Umar Riaz was seen advising Ieshaan that he must use his brain as well in the game. He gestured that Ieshaan is playing with his heart, but his mind must also be involved in the game.

Later, Umar was seen telling Vishal Kotian,"Donal Bisht told me that Miesha had said she could do anything for the game. Saam, daam, dand, bhed. Miesha had said that Ieshaan nominated himself to save her, but later, he was blaming her. Wasn't that his own decision? I feel he has changed."

“I have told him not to be a fool. He was stressed and I told him not to be too emotional, ‘kha jaegi tujhe kachcha (She will eat you up)’," Umar added. He also said that Ieshaan is too emotional and should be aware of Miesha.

Earlier, in an episode, Miesha and Ieshaan had a meal in the same plate, and Jay Bhanushali teased them. “I want people to couple up, so we don't have many dishes to wash," he joked. Afsana Khan also said that the couple's intimacy reminds her of someone she was missing.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Ieshaan and Miesha sat together, holding hands. Ieshaan confessed that he feels quite close to her in just eight days. She stopped him from asking her out. But Ieshaan continued.