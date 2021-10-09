Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee defends Pratik Sehajpal over bathroom lock row, asks why only he’s being ‘bullied’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who is being criticised online for unscrewing the lock on the bathroom door while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. Devoleena said that while Pratik did make a mistake, he was the only one being ‘bullied’ by everyone, even though Nishant Bhat was a part of the plan as well.

“I don’t follow the show but trying to go to bathroom when woman is there inside bathroom it’s disgusting,” one fan tweeted. Devoleena replied, “Arey he was not trying to go inside the bathroom. He opened the lock from outside as he wudnt have got another chance to do it. And door was locked from inside. Agree it was his mistake. But nishant bhi plan mein shamil tha (Nishant was involved in the plan too). Why only #PratikSehajpal is bullied by all. #bb15.”

Meanwhile, a promo for the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Salman Khan lashing out at Pratik for his actions. “Pratik, jab koi yeh bolta hai ki agar meri maa, meri behen bathroom mein hoti, tab bhi main yeh hi karta game ke liye (When someone says that they would do the same thing for a game even if it had been their own mother or sister)... Matlab game is above mother and sister?” Salman asked Pratik and appeared to abuse him.

Initially, Pratik was unrepentant for his actions, even as Vidhi confronted him, but later apologised. Karan Kundrra told him, “Don’t do this to a girl next time.” Tejasswi Prakash said that it was a ‘scary feeling as a girl’.

Pratik was previously seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and became a finalist. However, he quit the race for the trophy to become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.