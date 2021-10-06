Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 15: Fans support Shamita Shetty as Karan Kundrra calls her 'aunty', ask 'what will he call Salman Khan?'
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Fans support Shamita Shetty as Karan Kundrra calls her ‘aunty’, ask ‘what will he call Salman Khan?’

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Karan Kundrra took umbrage at being called ‘classless’.
By HT Entertainment Desk

During the recent massive clash between Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Nishant Bhat called the junglevaasis (contestants staying in the jungle area of the house) ‘classless’, which irked Karan Kundrra. However, he attributed the comment to Shamita Shetty and called her ‘aunty’.

In a video from Tuesday night’s Bigg Boss 15 episode, Nishant was heard calling the junglevaasis ‘classless’, while Shamita said, “You all are playing like hooligans.” Karan objected to it and started shouting, “Woh Shamita kya kar rahi thi? Aur woh hume classless bol rahi hai (What was Shamita doing? And she is calling us classless)?”

Later, while talking to Nishant and Jay Bhanushali, Karan said, “Hum apne dum pe khade hai aur woh aunty ko bhi samjha dena ki bhai, class-vlass ki baat mat karna aage se (We are here on our own merit. Tell that aunty not to bring up class).” Karan will turn 37 next week, while Shamita is 42.

Fans came out in support of Shamita. “A GROWN man of 37 years called #ShamitaShetty who is 5 years older than him as aunty. He hurled abuses at her and age shamed her even after he had cooled down. Irony of the matter is that she didn’t even say the word classless. SHAME ON YOU #KaranKundra,” one wrote on Twitter.



“He is 36 year old. And Shamita is 40. He called her Aunty. Then what he will call #Salmankhan? But he has no guts, Shamita ke bhi back pe bol raha hai, Salman ke saamne mooh khul hi na jaaye (he is saying this behind Shamita’s back, I doubt he will be able to even open his mouth in front of Salman) #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15,” another wrote. Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan is 55 years old.

Fans criticised Karan Kundrra.
Many came out in support of Shamita Shetty.
Viewers pointed out that it was Nishant Bhat who used the term ‘classless’, not Shamita Shetty.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah shared a clip from Karan’s conversation, where he said that they would not tolerate it if Pratik Sehajpal’s strategy is to ‘poke’ other contestants and try to show machismo.

Also read | Bigg Boss OTT: KRK claims Shamita Shetty is 48, gets reminded even her older sister Shilpa Shetty is younger than that

“Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called ShamitaShetty aunty. What’s this age bashing happening all over again? ‘Aunty’ is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty,” she wrote.


bigg boss 15 shamita shetty karan kundrra
