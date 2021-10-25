Bigg Boss 15: Fans tear up as Mahhi Vij breaks Karwa Chauth fast by seeing Jay Bhanushali on Weekend Ka Vaar, watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij breaks her fast while watching her husband Jay Bhanushali on Weekend Ka Vaar. She also shared a video of her daughter Tara giving her water.  
Mahhi Vij breaks Karwa Chauth fast while watching Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 04:26 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Jay Bhanushali is currently participating in Bigg Boss 15. The actor-TV show host is stationed at the Bigg Boss house, far away from his wife Mahhi Vij. Although he couldn't meet or see her on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Mahhi found a way to get a glimpse of him while breaking her fast. 

On Sunday, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a video in which she watched Jay during Bigg Boss 15's Sunday special, Weekend Ka Vaar, and performed the puja to break her fast. She held a sieve in front of the television that featured Jay's face from the episode. 

Mahhi then turned towards the couple's daughter Tara, who helped the actor take a sip of water and fed her a piece of sweet to help Mahhi break her fast. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's song Ghar Aaja Pardesi played in the background.

Sharing the video, Mahhi said, “This KarwaChauth is very different but the love, the bond is still the same! Our Tara is there to help me break my fast as we watch you daily.” 

The video received love from many of the couple's friends from the industry. Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless.” Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Mahiiiiiiiiii tune rula diya mujhe….. tighttttt hug my darling… lots of love to Tara.” Neha Kakkar called it ‘Pyar!!!!!’ Kashmera Shah commented, “Awwwww.” 

Fans too showered Mahhi with love. “Ohh god am crying too adorable bless you,” a fan wrote. “Awwwwww so cute yaar Masha Allah ur daughter is so cute,” added another. “Can't take out my eyes off this video. Seriously, I got emotional while watching this, love you both,” a third fan added. 

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Tara, and are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children - Khushi and Rajveer.

Jay has been one of the most popular contestants this year on Bigg Boss. The actor has had his share of fights already, one of which was with Prateek Sehjpal. 

