Mahhi Vij reacts as Jasmin Bhasin clarifies after saying Jay Bhanushali has ‘misfortune’ of having wife like her

Jasmin Bhasin issued a clarification after a promo of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two showed her taking potshots at Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s marriage. She said that her remark was in jest and the promo was a ‘bad edit’.

“To the people writing about my remark on Mahi on @FlipkartVideo show, it was a fun and funny remark jo hum mazaak mein bol rahe they (which was said in jest) because Jay and I were in a debate and unfortunately it was a bad edit. I absolutely love Jay and Mahi. Best couple I know and I just love them,” she wrote on Twitter.

It appears that Mahhi was not offended by Jasmin’s comment and wrote to her, “Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe tara ki (You are my darling, you can say anything. You have a right on me and Tara).”

The promo showed Jasmin responding to a question on what percentage of men think they are better in decision-making roles than women. She said that it is an ‘ego massage’ for men and they want to assert their authority.

Jay said that women can’t even decide what to cook at home without consulting men, to which Jasmin replied, “Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai (He is taking out the frustration he feels because of his wife on this show),” she said. Jasmin also seemed to target Mahhi as she told Jay, “Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai (It’s your misfortune that your wife is like this).”

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2011. They have a two-year-old daughter, Tara, and are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children - Khushi and Rajveer.

Currently, Jay is seen on Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Mahhi has been cheering him on from the outside and regularly tweets in support of him.