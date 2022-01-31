Bigg Boss 15 finale: Tejasswi Prakash wins trophy, will star in Naagin 6 too

The winner of Bigg Boss season 15 is Tejasswi Prakash and the runner-up is Pratik Sehajpal. The finale episode which aired on Sunday on ColorsTV had Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat as the top five contestants.

Apart from winning the trophy, Tejasswi was also revealed as the new face of hit supernatural series, Naagin.

All top five finalists were offered a suitcase with the price money worth ₹10 lakh. Nishant Bhatopted to walk out of the show with the cash amount and left the race to winner's trophy. Bigg Boss host, actor Salman Khan congratulated Nishant and said he took the right decision to walk out with ₹10 lakhs, suggesting he did not receive enough votes to become the winner of the show.

On the show, Salman had invited the family members of the finalists for a dance performance on the stage. All of them grooved to the track Garmi.

During the show, Salman was seen congratulating his ex-girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif on her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. Salman said, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Katrina, congratulations)," following Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik's performance on Katrina's song Chikni Chameli. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill was also one of the guests on the show and spoke about Katrina. She said, "Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai (I've become India's Shehnaaz Gill from Punjab's Katrina Kaif as India's Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina)."

The season finale of Bigg Boss 15 has been aired in two parts. The first part already aired on January 29 on Colors TV, where Rashmi Desai was evicted.

