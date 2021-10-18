Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgal proposes to Miesha Iyer, she responds with ‘I love you’

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are mostly about host Salman Khan taking the contestants to task. However, Sunday’s episode was a love-filled affair. Fans got to see Ieshaan Sehgal bend on his knees and propose to Miesha Iyer. She also reciprocated in a similar manner.

Bigg Boss had asked Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian to conduct a radio show 'The Akka Anna Show' which involved them interacting with the contestants and pulling their leg. Vishal and Shamita asked Ieshaan and Miesha to express their feelings during their show.

Ieshaan took no time and announced, “This platform has given me two things - Bigg Boss house and Miesha Iyer.” He then bent down on his knees in front of a blushing Miesha and said, “I honestly, honestly, have never felt this before in my life with anyone. Yejo connection aapke saath feel hota hai, aisa connection... itna deepest, deep connection mujhe kisi ke saath feel nahi hua. (The connection that I feel with you, I have never felt anything like this before in my life, with anyone).”

“I Ieshaan, ask Miesha ‘will you be my shine’, Mieshaan?,” he asked her. Miesha then came forward and hugged him and said, “Mai tumse pyar karti hu (I love you).” Ieshaan and Miesha also danced to Ishq Waala love and he kissed her on the forehead.

Later, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan visited Bigg Boss 15 and Salman Khan told her about Ieshaan and Miesha. Wondering how someone could fall in love so quickly, she said jokingly, "Love at first sight toh suna tha, ye loh love at first night hai (Heard about love at first sight, but this is love at first night)".

Not everyone was positive about the entire episode. Nishant Bhat was also seen warning Miesha against making a fool of herself on Bigg Boss. He asked her to “use her brain” but she claimed she found the proposal sweet and Ieshaan “genuine”.

