Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra apologises to Shamita Shetty. Watch

On Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra succeeded in dividing the contestants inside the house-- Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. After the fight, Karan apologised to Shamita for targeting her and she fought with Nishant. She also told Karan that Pratik’s behaviour during the fight was not right.

Pratik, Nishant and Shamita are currently stationed inside the house while the rest of the contestants have been ordered to stay in the garden area that has been transformed into a jungle.

Shamita asked Nishant to make Pratik Sehajpal understand why he must not ditch his own group but Nishant told Pratik, "You are doing the right thing, but be careful."

Shamita did not take it well and yelled at Nishant. When Nishant asked Shamita to “shut up”, he also said that she must stop making decisions without taking their consent. Shamita then yelled at Nishant saying, "You don't have the ba*** to scream at Pratik?" She even claimed she was hurt with the way Nishant and Pratik behaved with her.

She broke down and Karan Kundrra then walked up to her to apologise. He told her that it was all part of his game plan. He added that she got involved because she was in Pratik's team.

Shamita told Karan, “Usko (Nishant) Pratik ke good books me rehna hai to wo usko kuch bolta nahi hai. Sahi baat pe bolna hota hai fir bhi nahi bolta. (He wants to be in the good books of Pratik so he won’t say anything to Pratik).” She also said that Pratik “behaved like an idiot” during the fight, a leading daily reported.

Karan then told her, “I have been trying my best to irritate, poke and break you down. But that does not mean I do not want to be in your good books. We wanted Pratik to get violent. He controlled his anger later, but he reacted exactly the way we wanted him to. We played his strategy against him this time.”

Also read: 'You will not cry because of Pratik Sehajpal’ Simba Nagpal advises Miesha Iyer

“Everything was focused on you. We wanted you to lose it, and then make use of the domino effect," he added. Shamita also declared that she won’t support Pratik or Nishant anymore and will play the game individually going forward.