Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal tells Miesha Iyer not to cry for Pratik Sehejpal, Twitter predicts a ‘love triangle’

Bigg Boss 15 has just started but many contestants have started developing feelings for each other. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, when Simba Nagpal told Miesha Iyer not to cry for Pratik Sehajpal, Twitter suspected a possible love triangle.

Miesha who was in news earlier for her relationship with fellow contestant Pratik, is now getting closer to Simba Nagpal. Miesha was earlier seen telling fellow contestant Akasa Singh that she wants to shift her bed near Simba’s. After Pratik's big fight with Junglewasis, Simba told Miesha, “I don't want to see tears in your eyes because of Pratik anymore.” He said that if he sees her crying because of Pratik, he will come and stand by her.

Simba's comment came after Miesha and Pratik's big fight in an earlier episode where Miesha wanted to change and wear slacks under her dress. She wanted to use the washroom but Pratik didn't allow her after, which she went to change in a corner of the luggage area. She asks Pratik not to come where she is changing but Pratik doesn't realise it and goes to the area while she was wearing her slacks. As Pratik continues to taunt and poke Miesha, she loses her cool and yells at him. Pratik gets agitated and asks her to not shout at him. Miesha starts crying and leaves from there.

READ MORE: Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal fights with rumoured ex-girlfriend Miesha Iyer, Twitter calls it ‘pre-planned, fake'

Seeing Meisha and Simba growing close, Twitter has predicted a love-triangle in making. One person tweeted, “Simba ready for mingle but he didn't get response from Jangli billiya, Miesha Iyer” While another one pointed out, “I can see a Pratik, Miesha and Simba triangle on the way.”

Miesha was rumoured to be in a relationship with Pratik during Splitsvilla. However, she has often denied these rumours and said that she has no feelings for the actor. Pratik, too, did not feel very comfortable with the housemates teasing the two of them and asked Miesha to tell them to stop it or he will.