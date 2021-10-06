Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty blushes, threatens to hit Jay Bhanushali with club as he calls her 'Shamita Shetty Bapat'

After Shamita Shetty grabbed eyeballs with her budding romance with Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT, her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants teased her about it. She blushed as Jay Bhanushali said that the name ‘Shamita Shetty Bapat’ sounds great.

“Tu seriously chup karne ke liye kya lega (What will make you shut up),” Shamita asked Jay. As he continued to tease her, she picked up a club and jokingly threatened to hit him with it. She also turned red and denied it when he said that she was blushing.

Shamita and Raqesh, christened ShaRa by fans, grew close on Bigg Boss OTT. While they are not currently in a relationship, they have admitted to sharing a special bond.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh said, “I wanted to know her better outside the house because when you are on a reality show, you are obviously not completely open. There is a personal life and public life to each one of us. I want to explore the personal life, I want to know her better because knowing her on a show is very different from knowing her personally in the outside world.”

“Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better. Let’s see, que sera sera. I don’t want to rush into anything and I am sure she also feels the same,” he added.

Shamita is a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, along with her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The three are enjoying certain privileges, including access to the main Bigg Boss house and being safe from nominations.

Other contestants on Bigg Boss 15 include Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz.