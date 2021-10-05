Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal fights with rumoured ex-girlfriend Miesha Iyer, Twitter calls it ‘pre-planned, fake'

Just two days into the latest season of the show and Bigg Boss fans are already labelling incidents on the show as “pre-planned”. Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer were seen fighting on Monday’s episode and fans were quick to flood Twitter saying that it all looks very much staged. Host Salman Khan kickstarted the 15th season of Bigg Boss on Saturday, October 2.

As per the rules, only former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat get to use the Bigg Boss house and they decide who gets access to any part. The rest of the contestants are supposed to stay in the garden area that has been transformed into a jungle.

On Monday's episode, when Miesha wanted to change and wear slacks under her short dress, Pratik didn't allow her to use the bathroom. She did not argue and decided to change in a corner in the luggage area itself and informed him about it, a leading daily reported.

However, she got angry when Pratik went to the area where she was changing. She also started crying after getting into an argument with him. Soon, other contestants got involved. Vidhi Pandya, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali supported Miesha while Shamita claimed that Pratik did not intend to go to an area where Miesha was changing.

After Shamita tried to explain things and asked the housemates not to corner him, Karan and Jay also asked Miesha and Pratik to sit and clarify. The rumoured former couple then apologised to each other.

Many fans of the show were not ready to accept the entire episode of fight between the former couple as spontaneous. One Twitter user wrote, “I think #PratikSehajpal and #MieshaIyer angle is pre planned by both. It’s totally fake and they are stretching it for no reason !!”

I think #PratikSehajpal and #MieshaIyer angle is pre planned by both. Its totally fake and they are stretching it for no reason !!#BB15 — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) October 4, 2021

Another one tweeted, “Bored of Planned fights between #PratikSehajpal and her Ex GF #MieshaIyer #BB15 audience be like :”

#MieshaIyer vs #PratikSehajpal is so boring as well as irritating.



Pratik really need to change his game plane... Same thing he did in his previous shows. It's not entertaining at all.#BiggBoss15 — Team Rubina Dilaik Official💎 (@RubinaSquad_) October 4, 2021

Another user wrote, “#MieshaIyer vs #PratikSehajpal is so boring as well as irritating. Pratik really need to change his game plane... Same thing he did in his previous shows. It's not entertaining at all. #BiggBoss15.”