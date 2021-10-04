Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan apologises to Kareena Kapoor after forgetting her name in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bigg Boss 15 premiered over the weekend with Salman Khan returning for hosting duties. While the actor introduced the contestants of the new season through a two-part premiere episode, he was briefly joined by Ranveer Singh as well.

The '83 actor appeared on the show to promote his upcoming quiz television show, The Big Picture. Ranveer introduced the format of the game to Salman and even played a round with him. During the game, Ranveer posed a trick question, which left Salman stumped.

He asked: “In this movie, what is Bajrangi Bhaijaan's girlfriend's name?” The role was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Salman replied in Hindi, “I don't remember my own girlfriend's name, you are making me recall the name of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's girlfriend.” He jogged his memory and suddenly remembered that Bajrangi called his girlfriend Madam ji.

When he couldn't remember the actual name, Salman turned to the camera and apologised to Kareena, “Eh sorry Kareena, at least I know your name.” When Ranveer presented the options, it took Salman a few moments before he guessed the name Rasika.

The Big Picture will premiere on Colors, on October 16. The show will mark Ranveer's small screen debut. The trailer was released over the weekend. The Big Picture is the Indian version of the Israeli show that began in 2014. Besides India, Netherlands, Turkey, Portugal and Thailand also have their own versions.

Meanwhile, apart from Ranveer, Salman also hosted a few alumni of Bigg Boss on the premiere nights. These included Mouni Roy and Hina Khan. Bigg Boss contestants this season include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.