Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says ‘Colors ki toh nikal padi’ with him and Ranveer Singh hosting their shows

With Bigg Boss 15 all set to launch on Saturday night, Colors has been sharing promos from the premiere on their Instagram page. A new promo shows actor Ranveer Singh joining show host Salman Khan on stage.

Ranveer arrived on the show to promote his own upcoming quiz show, The Big Picture. In the video, Salman was seen interacting with the audience when Ranveer quietly came on stage and sat behind him on a chair.

When Salman took notice of him, Ranveer told him that he is hosting a ‘unique’ show. Salman said they should arrive to work together and Ranveer agreed. “Colors ki toh nikal padi (Colors is so lucky),” Salman added.

Ranveer even started dreaming that she should come to work on a cycle, singing Do Mastane, from Salman's movie, Andaz Apna Apna.

The Big Picture will be the Indian version of the Israeli show which kicked off in 2014. The Netherlands, Turkey, Portugal and Thailand also have their own versions of the show.

Apart from Ranveer, actor Mouni Roy will also be seen at the premiere. Hina Khan and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal will also be part of the show. Contestants this season include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Before Bigg Boss 15, Colors and Voot also ran a 1.5 months-long Bigg Boss OTT. The episodes were streamed live, 24x7 on the Voot app. Apart from Divya, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and others were part of the show.

As she prepared to leave for the new season of Bigg Boss on Saturday, Shamita shared a screenshot of her video call with Raqesh and Neha, whom she grew close with on the show. Umar Riaz also shared a message for his fans. He is the brother of actor-model Asim Riaz, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13.