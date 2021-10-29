Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash is ‘tough nut to crack' but he 'will get what he wants'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond in Bigg Boss 15 is gaining much attention. In a new promo, Karan will be seen confessing that he really likes Tejasswi and how she is a tough nut to crack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Karan is heard saying, “She (Tejasswi) came and scolded me yesterday. I want someone who doesn't make me feel lonely. I wish Teja was (blushes) OMG.” He adds: “I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack but I will take what I want.”

In an earlier episode, Akasa Singh had a conversation with Karan about Tejaswwi. Akasa said that she feels someone in the house has a crush on Karan while pointing towards Tejasswi. To this, Karan replied, “No. I have a crush,” and when Akasa asked who he is talking about, he said “You know who,” hinting at Tejasswi. He added: “Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si (She is funny). Extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (She is cute and is a good girl)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akasa then said that she thought only Tejasswi had feelings for him. However, Karan corrected her by saying that he feels there is nothing from her end. But Akasa said that she can bet on the fact that the feeling is mutual.

Read More: Karan Kundrra says men face sexual, financial ‘torture’ in relationships; Karishma Tanna calls it ‘frustration talking’

Now, while some people are into the couple's romance, many Bigg Boss viewers think that Karan and Tejasswi are just faking it. Donal Bisht, who earlier got eliminated from the show made revelations in an interview with VJ Andy. When VJ Andy asked Donal, “The hashtag TejRan is trending a lot. The hashtag started two weeks before Karan and Tejasswi actually bonded. Did somebody tell them to do that on the show?” Donal said that this might have happened because Karan, Tejasswi, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh were often called by the Bigg Boss to the confession room and when she asked them they said it was some personal issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}