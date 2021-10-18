Karan Kundrra says men face sexual, financial ‘torture’ in relationships; Karishma Tanna calls it ‘frustration talking’

A new promo of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two showed Genelia D’Souza asking the panellists what percentage of people feel that men suffer silently in abusive relationships. Karan Kundrra said that men suffer abuse as well, but Karishma Tanna seemed to disagree.

“In a relationship, there is torture for men as well. It can be physical, it can be financial, it can be sexual,” Karan said. Karishma hit back, “Tell me, what have you faced?”

Karan stood his ground and said, “Go read it up, go study, it is a problem in India.” However, Karishma was not convinced and told him, “This is all frustration talking.”

Currently, Karan is seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Fans are hoping for a romance to blossom between him and his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. They are even trending the hashtag #TejRan on social media.

Karan’s last-known relationship was with Anusha Dandekar. They broke up sometime last year, and she hinted in Instagram posts that he was unfaithful to her, an allegation that he has denied.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karan talked about his relationship with Anusha and why it continues to be in the limelight. “It (the break-up) was almost two years ago. Every time a new project comes up, for some reason, it comes out. I have said whatever I had to say. I do not have anything else to say about it. You cannot extract anything new from me. Kitna khenchoge usko bore nahi hue abhi (Aren’t you bored of stretching it so much already)?” he said.

Karishma, meanwhile, was engaged to her Bigg Boss 8 co-contestant Upen Patel but they parted ways in 2016. She is rumoured to be dating Varun Bangera, who is in the real estate business.