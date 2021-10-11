Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal share a kiss, fans call it 'embarrassing'

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are once again making the headlines and this time for their kiss on the show.

In the latest promo shared on Colors TV's Instagram handle, the duo shares a kiss despite the camera zooming in on them. There are also glimpses of them hugging. While it seems like a new couple in the house, fans found their public display of affection ‘embarrassing.’

One person tweeted, “Tauba tauba #IeshaanSehgal aur #MeishaIyer kar Kya rahe dono? Embarrassing to watch with family on TV. Honeymoon mana rahe purra (Oh my god, what are they doing? It is embarrassing to watch it with family. It seems like they're on a honeymoon.)" Another one said, “The day my dad decides to watch Bigg Boss with my mom and me, that's when Miesha and Ishan decide to kiss.”

A fan also demanded that they are evicted from the show. “Please evict Miesha and Ishaan immediately. The promo started and they kissed passionately. And remote was in my mom's hand. You can't imagine how embarrassed I was, it became a parent-child awkward moment. Bhai ITNA tez to Usain Bolt bhi Nahi Hoga. (Even Usain Bolt isn't this fast.) #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15."

Earlier, in an episode, Miesha and Ieshaan had a meal on the same plate, prompting Jay Bhanushali to tease them. “I want people to couple up, so we don't have many dishes to wash," he joked. Afsana Khan has also said that the couple's intimacy reminds her of someone she is missing.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Ieshaan and Miesha sat together, holding hands. Ieshaan confessed that he feels quite close to her in just eight days. She stopped him from asking her out. But Ieshaan continued. “I genuinely feel we have a deep connection and it doesn't feel like mein aapse just eight days pehle mila hoon (It doesn't feel like we've met just eight days ago) . I really like you.” She asked him to give her some time but he went on to tell her, “I want to be with you.”

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan said that during his years as host of Bigg Boss, he has seen many stages of relationships, but that he has never seen things develop this quickly between two participants.

