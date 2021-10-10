Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she doesn’t agree with his views on Pratik Sehajpal, asks ‘who is Jay?’

A new Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar promo shared online by Colors showed Neha Bhasin, Karan Patel, Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani batting for their favourite contestants. They were divided in their opinions about Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki disagreed with host Salman Khan as he called Pratik ‘aggressive’.

Neha said that Pratik seems to be left alone in the Bigg Boss house, but Karan remarked, “Woh toh waise bhi akela khelna chahta hai (He anyway wants to play by himself).” Nikki claimed that Pratik was running the show and questioned, “Who is Jay (Bhanushali)?” Karan hit back by saying that she will get her answer if she watches Bigg Boss 15.

“Maa ke upar gaali mat do (Don’t abuse mothers),” Nikki contended, referring to Jay abusing Pratik after the latter grabbed him by the collar. Arjun said that Pratik always tries to ‘poke’ the other contestants, to which Nikki retorted that it was his ‘game’. “Toh phir game pe gaali sun le phir (Then listen to abuses for the sake of the game),” Arjun said.

Salman also weighed in on Pratik’s behaviour and said, “He was the only guy getting aggressive.” However, a defiant Nikki said, “I don’t agree.”

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman slammed Pratik, who later cried. Nishant Bhat consoled him and said, “See, it is a lesson that he (Salman Khan) taught you. Use it for your own benefit. You committed a mistake, and it is not like no one else does so. People commit mistakes, but this should not deter you at all. This should not make you lose your courage.”

Pratik was previously seen on Bigg Boss OTT but opted out of the race for the trophy to become the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 15.

