Bigg Boss 15: Out of the show, Neha Bhasin thanks fans for support, says ‘this is not the end'

Neha Bhasin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday’s episode of the show, has thanked her fans and said that the end of the show for her means the beginning of another new journey. She said that it will be filled with her music and love of her fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha Bhasin wrote in a note shared on Instagram late Thursday, “This is not the end, rather it is the beginning of a new journey. A journey filled with music, strength, and love. Thank you so much, everyone. The #BiggBoss journey has been an incredible one. Keep showering your love and support like you always have. #NehaBhasin.”

A glimpse of Neha Bhasin's note post her eviction from Bigg Boss 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha also shared a short video soon after she came of the Bigg Boss house. “Bahut kuch bolna chahti hu, lekin mai bolti hu na hamesha ‘mai prem ki pujaran hoon mujhe pyar chahiye’. Wo pyar aaplogo ne mujhe is baar, beshumaar diya hai. Aur baar baar diya hai, and I love you guys. Aaram se so tension mat lo, I am fine (I want to say a lot of things. There is one line that I often repeat - ‘I am a worshiper of love and I need love’. You guys gave me that love, and a lot of that, again and again. I love you guys. Please do not take any tension about me, I am fine. Sleep well).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “I have a lot to talk, and we will talk a lot. But for now, let me inform you that I had a great journey and I am happy to be back home.”

Thursday's episode also saw wild card entries on the show. Former Bigg Boss contestants from previous seasons--Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are now participants on the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Neha says ‘spit in their food a bit’ as VIPs give her low rating

Neha Bhasin entered the reality show earlier this month alongside her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh had to opt out of the show due to health issues.

After having had her own ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss house once again, Neha Bhasin was evicted from the show on Thursday along with two other contestants. Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali were also evicted on Thursday’s episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}