Bigg Boss 15: Neha says ‘spit in their food a bit’ as VIPs give her and Rajiv Adatia low rating

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin took housemates and viewers by surprise with her recent comment. A promo for the upcoming episode showed the singer sharing her idea of ‘spitting’ in the food of her fellow contestants.

Neha Bhasin recently entered the show as a wild card entry. Her fans have been cheering for her on Twitter as she poses a challenge for Karan Kundrra and a few others.

The promo for Tuesday's episode showed the VIP members fighting among themselves. Umar Riaz shouted at his fellow VIP members including Karan, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian. Karan even got aggressive and overturned the table in front of him.

In another segment of the promo, Karan read out the rules of the new task. The contestants are asked to collect necessary food items from the store within two minutes. While Tejasswi said they can start collecting milk, Neha contradicted her and said, “Milk is important but it's not food.” The two had an argument over the same, after which Neha called Tejasswi “brainless.”

The next segment of the promo showed Bigg Boss asking the VIPs to rate contestants on a scale of 1 to 5. Tejasswi gave ‘1’ point to Rajiv Adatia who got furious at the same. He slammed the VIPs saying, “You people get aggressive, you people abuse, Salman scolds you people, you people are a group and want to create a feud between me, Neha and Shamita (Shetty). An enraged Neha, who got ‘2’ points, added, “Unke khaane me thook dena thoda sa (you should spit a little bit in their food).”

Commenting on the same, a viewer said on Twitter, “Chi chi #NehaBhasin Yeaah Kya Bol Diya ‘Inke Khaane Pe Thoda Sa Thuk Dete Hain’ Ghar main Apni Family Ko Kya Thuk Ka Khana Khilate Ho (Very bad, Neha Bhasin. Did you just say ‘spit in their food’? Do you feed your family at home by spitting in their food)? VIP MEMs Doing awesome. Oh Please TejRanUmar Pls Don't Fight Pressure WEAK NonVIP mems.”