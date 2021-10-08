Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks washroom's lock while Vidhi Pandya takes shower and says, ‘not sorry’

Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal has been the topic of discussion since he came in the show and landed himself in fights, arguments and even damaged property at the Bigg Boss house in an episode. While all the Junglewasis were nominated after Pratik cracked a glass panel, this time around he has broken a bathroom lock while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath.

In the promo clip released by Colors, Pratik breaks the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was still inside. She comes out and is seen complaining to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali and others. She then confronts Pratik.

“Why would you do this when someone is taking a bath?” a furious Vidhi asks. Tejasswi Prakash tells Pratik that even though his intentions were not bad, it is not fine to do something like this. “It's a scary feeling as a girl, Pratik,” she tells him.

Pratik in his defense says he doesn't care if there's someone inside the washroom or not and he did this for the ‘game.’ When Karan confronts Pratik about it, he says, “Don't do this to a girl next time." Pratik is then heard saying that he will hit someone and walk out of the show if his intentions are proven to be wrong. He also adds, “I am not sorry for this.”

Earlier, Pratik got into a huge fight with Shamita Shetty, who was asking him not to fight with people and stay calm. He also fought with Jay Bhanushali after the former stole the Junglewasis task file which could give them an entry into the main house.

Agitated with this, all the Junglewasis barged into the main house area and started looking for the map. Jay was also helping his team to search the map when Pratik started yelling at him. When Jay picked a bed, Pratik came and sat on it and did not allow him. However, Jay managed to pick up the bed. Soon, their argument escalated and Jay told Pratik to get lost but Pratik kept chasing him. It eventually turned into a big fight leading to damage of property and Junglewasis' nominations.