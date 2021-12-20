Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia jokes he cried 'nonstop' after eviction, adds 'Bichukale and me, is there any comparison?'

Rajiv Adatia, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night, has said that he is upset mainly because Abhijit Bichukale is still in the house. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Rajiv opened up on his journey on the Salman Khan show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about his eviction, Rajiv Adatia said, “I am very disappointed. I want to jump off something. I have been asking people 'Where did I go wrong, how could Abhijit Bichukale defeat me? How is he there and I am out?' Kuch karta nahi hai show me, mai aur Bichukale (He does nothing on the show. Me and Bichukale), is there any comparison? I am not being egoistic or anything but he actually does nothing on the show. I feel my performance and contribution was better than him...I would not have felt this bad if it was anyone else.”

Rajiv added, “The problem with Bichukale is that he is not doing much on the show. He had altercations on the show, and his statements are very wrong, you know, with Devoleena Bhattacharjee (referring to the incident where Abhijit repeatedly asked Devoleena for a kiss). He does not do any of the tasks, his contribution is less compared to anybody else in the house. As a person, he is nice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reminded about the way Abhijit defended him during the Devoleena incident, Rajiv added, “The kind of things Abhijit says is wrong and his style is all wrong but he is not a bad person by heart. I liked him but I think he either does not understand what he is saying or he does not understand what it means, or maybe he is just playing a game." Rajiv also said that Abhijit had shared an anecdote from his personal life once. “One day, he had this normal conversation with me. He told me that he once left his wife at the petrol pump, you know he forgot her there and left.”

Asked if enough damage control was done for the homophobic comments inside the house, Rajiv said, “I think Bigg Boss sees everything and they wait for me as a contestant to raise an objection and say, ‘I am offended’. I am the kind of person who does not want to ruin anyone's life. I do not like doing that to anyone,” adding, “Why do I get emotional every time I speak about this. (I feel like) ‘I will take it, I will take the hurt and blame’. I will take everything. I am a strong person.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He then said that when Pratik made a homophobic comment, Rajiv gently explained to him that he must not. “ Bechara chota hai (he is much younger than me). He did not know the line he was crossing. I do not think anyone in the house purposely meant to attack me like that.”

He also talked about Rakhi Sawant’s and Abhijit Bichukale’s comments and said, “I thought she was calling me sweet. I said yes I am sweet. I did not understand the meaning till the next day and I confronted her and she said it was just a joke. I know it was because Rakhi Sawant does not mean anything that she says. With Bichukale, I was not surprised because he has been raising huge issues for everyone. The reason why I did not bring it up was, I thought let me deal with it, I do not want to ruin anyone's life...it is a very sensitive topic. These are only words, words can only harm you if you let them. I took it, I swallowed it. I used to be upset for a few hours for 3-4 hours and then eat some chocolates and be fine. I know Shamita was hurt and even I was hurt."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajiv also talked about his rakhi sister on Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty. “I do not think I was ever her puppet. I do not know where the idea came from. We were like other siblings. A sister can tell you what she feels, does not mean you are a puppet. It is her right, but she never told me ‘do this’ or ‘do that’. She told me ‘take my advice if you want it, otherwise, you play your own game’. She never controlled me, just to be clear. If she did control me, do you think I would be best friends with Umar Riaz? She never got along with him. There was confusion, but we cleared it out.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Abhijit, is annoyed with his casual attitude

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked if anything would change between him and the Shetty family, because of the show, Rajiv said, “Never, I think the first person I called (after coming out of Bigg Bos 15 house) was aunty (Shamita’s mother), and second was Shilpa Shetty. See, don’t siblings fight? In a show, you are going to fight, it won’t be a game show if you do not. But they are not angry with me or I am not angry with them."