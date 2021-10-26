Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia says Ieshaan Sehgal’s family doesn’t approve of Miesha Iyer: 'It is a big no no'

Former model and the first wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia, began shaking up the dynamics on the show as soon as he entered the house. Rajiv has tried his best to hamper bonds between his Rakhi sister Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian. He also warned his longtime friend Ieshaan Sehgal against getting closer to Miesha Iyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday’s episode, Rajiv confronted Ieshaan and told him that his family did not approve of his and Miesha’s bond on the show. “Let me tell you that it’s a big No-No,” Rajiv said after asking Ieshaan to think about what his mother and sister thought about Miesha.

Rajiv also told Ieshaan, “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" Ieshaan replied, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show."

Rajiv told him, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you. I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in 3 days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create." He further added: “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (You are taking false vows here) Let me tell you, it's a bit no no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia says Shamita Shetty ‘had been begging' him to join

After getting close to each other and being accused of faking it for the sake of the game, Ieshaan went on his knees last week and told Miesha that he loves her. “Will you be my Mieshaan?”. She had blushed and said “I love you too." A few moments later, the two danced to Ishq Vala Love.