Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant defends Salman Khan as her fan suggests actor had something to do with her eviction. Watch

Rakhi Sawant has shared a new video from her time in the gym and a fan claimed that people were betting on her victory in the ongoing reality show. Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, is set for a grand finale over the weekend and Rakhi was voted out of the show just days prior to the finale. Rakhi also joked that Bigg Boss may have sent her out, as they feared she'll run away with the bag full of money.

In the new video, Rakhi can be seen sitting in her gym when a person approached her and said, "What are you doing here?" She replied, "What can I do? Bigg Boss kicked me out of the house." The man then told her, "But you were set to win! The entire market was betting on you." He then added: “Salman ne kuchh gadbad kar diya. (Salman must have done something).”

Rakhi then got up and told him, "Nahi, nahi. Salman bahut achhe hai bichare. Salman ji bahut achhe (No, no. Salman is a good guy, Salman is a good man.). But.." She stopped mid-way to call Ieshaan Sehhgal in the frame. She hugged him and told the camera, “Look at him, just look at him,” before turning towards him to say, “Bigg Boss kicked me out of the show.”

Rakhi's fan then asked her when she came out of the show, and she replied, "Last night. Perhaps they feared I may run away with that bag full of money." Rakhi chose to quit the show and take a bag full of money last year when she appeared on Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi was voted out of Bigg Boss 15 recently after a live audience task. The contestants were supposed to perform tasks and impress a live audience who would then vote for them. Rakhi received the least number of votes. The live audience was a group of fans of the show selected by the channel.

