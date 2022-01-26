Rakhi Sawant out of Bigg Boss 15, spotted outside gym by the paparazzi: 'Main out hogai kal raat ko'

Rakhi Sawant had made it to the Bigg Boss 15 finale week and was even counted among the top contenders for the winner's trophy. However, the actor is now out of the Bigg Boss house and was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rakhi was spotted by the paparaazi in the city. When a photographer asked her about Bigg Boss, she said, “Kujh nahi, main out ho gai (nothing, I am out of the show).” When the photographer asked her about who she thinks is winning this season, she replied, “Mujhe kya pata kaun jeet raha hai (How would I know who is winning).”

Rakhi's video was shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account. Her fans reacted to her exit from the reality show in the comments section. A fan reacted, “She should not go back again and again for the hope of winning the game.” Another commented, “Cutieeeeee. Will miss you. You did well.” A viewer, happy with her exit, said, “Ohh thankgod.”

Some viewers wondered if she was evicted or took the portion of the prize money offered in a suitcase and left the show. A viewer wrote in the comments section, “ Ye rahti to pakka suit case wala paisa le krr bhagti (if she was there, she would have definitely taken away the suitcase money).” Another said, “Is bar suit case ka moka mila hi ni, bhagti kase (How would she run, she didn't get the chance to grab the suitcase).”

Rakhi was among the biggest newsmakers on the show, hosted by Salman Khan. She had entered the house as a wild card entry and was soon joined by her 'husband', Ritesh. However, news of him being already married made headlines and he was ousted of the show.

