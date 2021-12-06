Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Ritesh he is yet to understand the game, he replies 'don't try to teach me'

Rakhi Sawant finally managed to bring her husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15. But all is not well between the couple. A recent incident led to an altercation between the two.

Colors shared a new promo of the upcoming episode, the caption of which read, “Kya Rakhi samjha paayegi Ritesh ko contestants ki game strategy (Will Rakhi be able to teach Ritesh the game strategy of the contestants)?”

In the video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen talking to Ritesh with tears in her eyes as she says, “Of course I want to get married”. Later, Ritesh is seen talking to wife Rakhi Sawant about the same at night. He tells her that he is feeling bad about how she was crying. Rakhi tells him about not taking her emotional breakdown too seriously. She tells him, “She will become the queen and you will look negative. You will come to me with a sad face when these people will ditch you."

He tells Rakhi that he can't change his nature for the sake of the game. She tells him, “Haven't you understood the game till now?” He replies, “No one can win a game by making me an emotional fool.” But Rakhi reverts, “But she has made you one. You have got everything on a platter which you don't value.” Ritesh gets miffed and leaves. He tells her before leaving, “You are just a contestant, don't try to teach me.” She is later also heard saying, “You are no one for me" as the visuals show an upset Ritesh the next day.

Ritesh and Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants of the season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai also entered with them.

Recently, Ritesh claimed that the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was fake. Salman was recently seen telling Ritesh, “You cannot say anything about the future. You told us yesterday that you came back (to Rakhi) after three years. The entire world was calling Rakhi a fake person. You are here on the show for fame. And who knows, you may disappear after the show as well. Anyone can say these things. I hope that is not the case, but even if it is, I feel Rakhi should not be with a man like that.”

