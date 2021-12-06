Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Ritesh he is yet to understand the game, he replies 'don't try to teach me'
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant tells Ritesh he is yet to understand the game, he replies 'don't try to teach me'

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh had an altercation over Devoleena Bhattacherjee who broke into tears in front of the latter. 
Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15. 
Published on Dec 06, 2021 04:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant finally managed to bring her husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15. But all is not well between the couple. A recent incident led to an altercation between the two. 

Colors shared a new promo of the upcoming episode, the caption of which read, “Kya Rakhi samjha paayegi Ritesh ko contestants ki game strategy (Will Rakhi be able to teach Ritesh the game strategy of the contestants)?”

RELATED STORIES

In the video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen talking to Ritesh with tears in her eyes as she says, “Of course I want to get married”. Later, Ritesh is seen talking to wife Rakhi Sawant about the same at night. He tells her that he is feeling bad about how she was crying. Rakhi tells him about not taking her emotional breakdown too seriously. She tells him, “She will become the queen and you will look negative. You will come to me with a sad face when these people will ditch you."

He tells Rakhi that he can't change his nature for the sake of the game. She tells him, “Haven't you understood the game till now?” He replies, “No one can win a game by making me an emotional fool.” But Rakhi reverts, “But she has made you one. You have got everything on a platter which you don't value.” Ritesh gets miffed and leaves. He tells her before leaving, “You are just a contestant, don't try to teach me.” She is later also heard saying, “You are no one for me" as the visuals show an upset Ritesh the next day. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant if she has ‘hired’ Ritesh to play her husband, viewers have same question

Ritesh and Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants of the season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai also entered with them. 

Recently, Ritesh claimed that the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was fake. Salman was recently seen telling Ritesh, “You cannot say anything about the future. You told us yesterday that you came back (to Rakhi) after three years. The entire world was calling Rakhi a fake person. You are here on the show for fame. And who knows, you may disappear after the show as well. Anyone can say these things. I hope that is not the case, but even if it is, I feel Rakhi should not be with a man like that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 15 rakhi sawant devoleena bhattacharjee
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP