Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant if she has ‘hired’ Ritesh to play her husband, viewers have same question

Rakhi Sawant finally introduced her husband on Bigg Boss 15. Named Ritesh, he entered the show in a black suit and even grilled contestants with his questions. However, many are doubtful if the new contestant is actually her husband, including host Salman Khan who even asked her if she has hired him.

Rakhi entered the show as a wild card entry, along with Ritesh. Salman enquired, “Is he really your husband, or have you hired him?” to which Rakhi replied, “No, no, he is my ‘pati parmeshwar', my only husband.” He later accepted her claim.

Ritesh introduced himself as a software professional from Bihar who currently lives in Belgium. He said, “Rakhi never lies. Whatever she has said, it’s 100 percent true. It was my fault that I couldn’t accept her before, as I was too cautious with my profession and asked her to hold off. It was Rakhi’s maturity to adhere to this, and I asked her to not make my photos viral, and she had to face a lot of insults because of this,” as reported by Indianexpress.com.

However, many still refused to believe Rakhi and her husband's identity on Twitter. A viewer tweeted, "It's all fake not 1 percent real. Ritesh is made up husband of #RakhiSawant." Another viewer said, “I am sorry for pre-judgment lekin I don’t think ke yeh Rakhi Sawant ka real husband hai.. matlab it kinda looks fake (but I don't think he is Rakhi's real husband, it looks fake).”

A fan shared a thoery, “#RakhiSawant sach mein Ritesh tumhara pati hai? Lag raha hai badhe pe leke aayi ho. Itne din tumhare YouTube pe dekha tum gym jaati ho ya kisike party ya mom ko dekhne hospital kahi pe bhi nahi tha pati. Camera pe nahi sahi kisine nahi dekha? (Rakhi, is Ritesh really your husband? It seems you have brought him on rent. I have been seeing you on your YouTube channel - you go the gym, or attend a party, or visit your mom at a hospital, but your husband was nowhere. If not on camera, at least someone must have seen him)?"

Kashmera Shah took the debate a notch higher. Calling herself as her ‘real partner’, she wrote on Twitter, "I hate seeing Rakhi in @biggboss without me. I am actually her real partner (in BB) Baju hatt jao jiju. She is my gun I am her trigger. No one knows her as well as I do. Let’s see what happens next #rakhisawant #bb15."