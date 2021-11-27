Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan stops Tejasswi Prakash from talking, says no contestant is worthy of winning

A new promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar from Bigg Boss 15 was released on social media platforms and it showed Salman Khan getting angry at contestants. The actor, who has been hosting the reality show for years now, said that none of the contestants from the current season have shown the potential of being the season winner.

The Bigg Boss 15 host also explained that bringing in contestants from previous seasons was intended as a wake up call for the contestants. Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundraa, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are the contestants in the house right now, representing the current season.

Meanwhile, from the previous Bigg Boss seasons, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant were brought on board as wildcard entries. Rakhi's husband Ritesh also entered the show this week.

In the promo shared by Colors on social media on Saturday, Salman said, “To wake you up, we had to call contestants of previous seasons. Karan, it feels you have come on a vacation. What has happened to you? I cannot see even one winner here. Everyone is coming off as a fake personality.”

He added that the contestants are ‘clueless’ and have set the bar of the present season low. Tejasswi Prakash tried to defend the contestants. “Koi iss ghar mein itna bada actor nahi hai ke jhooti acting karne ki himmat rakhe. Nahi, nahi, genuinely (I don't think the contestants here are such great actors that they can pull off fake acting)” she said. However, Salman interrupted her “Can I stop you right now?” he asked. “You guys do not stand a chance,” Salman added.

Bigg Boss 15 began in October this year. The show featured three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT – Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat also appeared in the show as wildcard entries. However, Neha was eliminated while Raqesh had to leave owing to his medical condition.