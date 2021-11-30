Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat reacts to Shilpa Shetty's note on Shamita Shetty being misinterpreted as arrogant

Actor and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat on Monday reacted to Shilpa Shetty's post saying that her sister Shamita Shetty is being misinterpreted 'as arrogant'. Raqesh, who is Shamita's boyfriend, quoted Michelle Obama as he extended his support for his girlfriend.

Taking to Twitter, Raqesh replied to Shilpa's post, "When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don't stoop to their level. No, our motto is, when they go low, we go high." - Michelle Obama..." He tagged Shilpa, Shamita, their mother Sunanda Shetty and show host, actor Salman Khan.

Earlier in the day, Shilpa had shared a note and a video clip on her social media platforms. The clip showed Shamita speaking about her journey inside the Bigg Boss house and how it was extremely difficult for her. Shilpa said, "Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because, “they think” she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too."

"I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good/bad/ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart/ being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally," read her post.

Shilpa also said, "I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as ‘REAL’ as can get. That’s her USP, she’s her authentic self. Don’t know about these so-called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle-class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing."

“Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, ‘No game in life or on TV can be at the cost of losing one’s dignity’. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister. The show will come to an end but the memories will stay. And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class,” Shilpa added.

"You go, my Tunki, you are and will always be a #ShowstopperShamita While she’s in the House and I miss her terribly Guys, do support our Queen of Hearts and show her some love cause, she deserves it," concluded her post.

In the clip, Shamita said, "It has been extremely difficult for me. Lots of ups and downs. Emotionally extremely difficult. I have felt depressed, extremely strong and many other emotions in this house. One thing I know, this house makes you strong. I've played my game with complete honesty. I've raised my voice about the right issues."

She also added, “I've taken a stand for whatever I've believed in. I'm very emotional. I play from my heart. Relationships matter a lot to me. Yes, it's also a drawback sometimes because I feel when someone betrays me in my relationships, people that matter to me, it affects me a lot.”