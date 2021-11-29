Shilpa Shetty on Shamita Shetty being called ‘privileged’ on Bigg Boss 15: ‘We weren’t born into wealth, have struggled’

Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared an appreciation post for her sister and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a clip of Neha Dhupia asking Shamita about her journey on the reality show.

Shamita Shetty said in both English and Hindi, "It has been extremely difficult for me. Lots of ups and downs. Emotionally extremely difficult. I have felt depressed, extremely strong and many other emotions in this house. One thing I know, this house makes you strong. I've played my game with complete honesty. I've raised my voice about the right issues."

“I've taken a stand for whatever I've believed in. I'm very emotional. I play from my heart. Relationships matter a lot to me. Yes, it's also a drawback sometimes because I feel when someone betrays me in my relationships, people that matter to me, it affects me a lot,” she added.

Sharing the post, Shilpa wrote, "Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official… It’s sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita’s behaviour as arrogant because ‘they think’ she’s privileged or is fake, and she doesn’t have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn’t use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too."

She added, "I’ve never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good/bad/ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart / being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn’t be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally."

Shilpa said that she and Shamita came from middle-class families and ‘struggled’ to reach where they are. "I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as ‘REAL’ as can get. That’s her USP, she’s her authentic self. Don’t know about these so-called ‘games’ and ‘strategies’; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she’s conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle-class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing," she said.

"Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, ‘No game in life or on TV can be at the cost of losing one’s dignity’. She shows that in her GAME, she’s shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister. The show will come to an end but the memories will stay. And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class," she added.

Shilpa asked everyone to support Shamita. “You go, my Tunki, you are and will always be a #ShowstopperShamita. While she’s in the House and I miss her terribly. Guys, do support our Queen of Hearts and show her some love cause, she deserves it,” she wrote.