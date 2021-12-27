Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai accuses Tejasswi Prakash of not being 'loyal' to Karan Kundrra. Watch
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai accuses Tejasswi Prakash of not being 'loyal' to Karan Kundrra. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rashami Desai will be seen accusing Tejasswi Prakash of not being ‘loyal' to Karan Kundrra.
Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Desai get into a heated argument.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Monday, Colors TV released a promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. In the clip, Rashami Desai can be seen accusing Tejasswi Prakash of not being loyal to beau Karan Kundrra.

Releasing the promo clip on Instagram, Colors TV captioned it, “Rashami ko lekar #TejRan mein utha ek naya vivaad. Nomination se kaun ho paayega iss hafte safe? (New controversy starts because of Rashami between Tejasswi and Karan. Who will get saved from the nominations this week?)"

RELATED STORIES

The video starts with Tejasswi complaining about Rashami going against her back. Rashami then screams, “Tu apne he partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakti toh there is no point (If you can't stay loyal to your own partner then there is no point).” Tejasswi then replies her by saying, “Mere or Karan ke beech comment karna band karein (You should not comment about me and Karan).”

In another part of the video, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen fighting as she says, “Tu Rashami ko bacahane ke liye khelne wala hai toh I am not okay with it (If you are going to play in order to save Rashami then I am not okay with it).” She further says, “Clearly you have started saving her, please continue."

In an earlier episode, Karan went down on his knees and proposed to Tejasswi. Holding a rose, Karan said, “In 12 hafton mein mujhe apne baare mein mujhe itni saari cheezen pata chali hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ek ladki meri zindagi mein itni saare differences la sakti hai (In these 12 months, I got to know so much about myself. I wasn't aware that a girl can make so much difference in my life).” 

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant jokes Umar Riaz has a girlfriend, Rashami Desai tells him ‘need to stay away from you’

In previous episodes of the show, Rashami and Tejasswi have been spotted fighting numerous times for Karan. Rashami entered the Bigg Boss house this season as a wild card contestant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
karan kundrra karan kundra bigg boss bigg boss ott bigg boss 15 rashami desai
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP