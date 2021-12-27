Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai accuses Tejasswi Prakash of not being 'loyal' to Karan Kundrra. Watch

On Monday, Colors TV released a promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. In the clip, Rashami Desai can be seen accusing Tejasswi Prakash of not being loyal to beau Karan Kundrra.

Releasing the promo clip on Instagram, Colors TV captioned it, “Rashami ko lekar #TejRan mein utha ek naya vivaad. Nomination se kaun ho paayega iss hafte safe? (New controversy starts because of Rashami between Tejasswi and Karan. Who will get saved from the nominations this week?)"

The video starts with Tejasswi complaining about Rashami going against her back. Rashami then screams, “Tu apne he partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakti toh there is no point (If you can't stay loyal to your own partner then there is no point).” Tejasswi then replies her by saying, “Mere or Karan ke beech comment karna band karein (You should not comment about me and Karan).”

In another part of the video, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen fighting as she says, “Tu Rashami ko bacahane ke liye khelne wala hai toh I am not okay with it (If you are going to play in order to save Rashami then I am not okay with it).” She further says, “Clearly you have started saving her, please continue."

In an earlier episode, Karan went down on his knees and proposed to Tejasswi. Holding a rose, Karan said, “In 12 hafton mein mujhe apne baare mein mujhe itni saari cheezen pata chali hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ek ladki meri zindagi mein itni saare differences la sakti hai (In these 12 months, I got to know so much about myself. I wasn't aware that a girl can make so much difference in my life).”

In previous episodes of the show, Rashami and Tejasswi have been spotted fighting numerous times for Karan. Rashami entered the Bigg Boss house this season as a wild card contestant.

