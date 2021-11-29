Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai says Pratik Sehajpal has ‘brain of a bull’, he says 'aap bael ho'

Bigg Boss 15 has a new bunch of wild card entries including Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. However, they don't seem to bond too well with other contestants. Now a promo of the upcoming episode shows Rashami having a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal.

Colors shared the promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, “Ghar mein aate hi @imrashamidesai ne diya @pratiksehajpal ko muh todd jawab. Kya hoga iska anjaam? (Soon after entering the house, Rashami gave a hardhitting reply to Pratik. What will be its consequence)?”

The promo shows contestants having a discussion over distribution of household chores. Pratik announces that he would be doing chopping as he knows it well. Rakhi is seen telling him that he would be doing chopping as well as the cleaning of the living room. It seems Pratik did not like the idea of added responsibility and expressed his disinterest in cleaning the living room as chopping in itself comes with “a lot of work”.

Rashami is seen getting angry and screaming, “what is there to clean in the living room?” as if undermining the work. They argue over the same with Rashami screaming at him, “dimag nahi use karte kya, bael buddhi hai tu (don't you use your brains, you have the brain of a bull).”

While Devoleena took Rashami away, Rakhi's husband Ritesh was also seen trying to calm down the two.

Pratik replies, “Main bael buddhi hu, aap to bael ho sirf (I have just brains of a bull, you are thr entire bull)."

The viewers remain divided and reacted to their fight in the comments section. A fan said, “that dialogue *mein budhi toh hu aap bell ho sirf*...aaaaaah!! pratik rocked. rashami shocked!!” Another said, “Ab ayga mazzaa. honestly supporting Rashmi but pratik that reply was Savage.”