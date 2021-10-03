Bigg Boss 15’s Donal Bisht on being propositioned by a director: 'Happens when you are a nobody’

Actor Donal Bisht is currently a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Donal opened up on the time when she was propositioned by a director for a role.

Asked about the incident, Donal Bisht told Hindustan Times, “That was during my very initial days when I had just started, not even started. I think it was blown out of proportions. You know, how it happens at the very initial stages when you are a nobody and people are approaching you. For me, I had not even entered the field then.”

Talking about whether anything has changed over the years in the industry, the actor said, “People never used to approach me in that manner because they could see I am a strong girl, I never gave that kind of space. But some people are bad, what can you do? You have to know about your values and nothing wrong will happen. That was the only incident that happened with me but it should not be seen as ‘oh my god, everybody approached Donal Bisht like this’.”

She added, “What happened has happened. Done and dusted. It was eight years ago. It was big but I dealt with it. I’d suggest young girls that they need to be confident and strong to deal with these things. And, it is not just this industry, it is there in so many other industries.”

Before starting her acting career in 2015 with Airlines, Donal was a journalist and anchor. Sharing how it helped her, she said, “Being a journalist really helped me. These people know things, they are aware of things. They are so brave and are not afraid of anything. I learnt all of that because of my previous profession.”

Bigg Boss 15 will see Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, among others as participants.