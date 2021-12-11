Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 15's Rakhi Sawant makes shocking revelation about husband Ritesh: 'That's why he was hiding for two years'

Rakhi Sawant revealed that her husband Ritesh doesn't even want to sit with her. The actor also hinted at the reason behind him hiding from limelight for two years. 
Rakhi Sawant says Ritesh doesn't sit with her. 
Published on Dec 11, 2021 06:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rakhi Sawant, in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 shared by Colors TV, has said that her husband Ritesh doesn't want to even sit beside her. She claimed that he is scared of some secret coming out of the bag. 

Speaking with Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant said, “Wo toh mere paas baitha hi nahi hai, kuch bahar nikal jayega (He doesn't even sit with me, fears something will leak).” 

Rashami asked, “Tune kya aise hi shaadi kar li (You married him without any thought?)” Rakhi confessed, “Main manage kar rahi hoon (I am trying to manage it).” Revisiting the episode when Raveena Tandon appeared on the show and pranked Ritesh, Rakhi said, “Raveena mentioned a name and I thought she has come,” seemingly talking about his first wife. 

“Isliye toh chupke baita tha, do saal bahar nahi aaya. Udhar bhi rakhega, idhar bhi rakhega toh kaise chalega (This is why he was hiding for two years. He wants to keep both the women at the same time, how will that work)?” she asked. 

“Matlab tu bahar jaa ke bhi Bigg Boss khelegi (You will play Bigg Boss in real life as well?)” Rashmi asked. “Mera Bigg Boss khatam hi nahi hota (My Bigg Boss doesn't end),” she replied. 

 

Rakhi had first mentioned about Ritesh when she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. She married him in July 2019 but chose to keep his identity under the wraps for the longest time. Eventually, she also revealed that he was already married and she wasn't aware about it before their wedding. 

Speaking with TellyTalk earlier this year, Rakhi said, “He hid one thing from me, which everyone knows now. He should not have hidden it from me. I would never have broken someone else’s home to settle down myself.” She added, “My decision to get married was from the heart. I love my husband a lot. Maybe it is not in my destiny.” His identity was revealed during Bigg Boss 15. 

