Bigg Boss 15’s Vidhi Pandya on bathroom row with Pratik Sehajpal: ‘Not sitting here to see his intentions always’

Vidhi Pandya was among the two Bigg Boss 15 contestants voted out in a surprise mid-week eviction. Fans were shocked to see her and Donal Bisht leaving the Bigg Boss house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vidhi talked about her ouster from Bigg Boss 15, the bathroom controversy with Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal’s romantic track. “I thought there were people who would be out before I am. I don’t think I was doing that bad that I should be evicted, but it’s okay, I believe whatever has happened is because things were destined to happen in a certain way,” she said.

The love that Vidhi got on social media from fans and viewers of Bigg Boss 15 was something she never expected, she said, adding that she is not too upset about her eviction because she was voted out by her fellow contestants and not the audience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mere liye audience bohot matter karti hai ki woh mere liye kya feel karti hai aur mujhe pata chala hai mere team se ki voting poll mein main highest thi, matlab likes or whatever, toh woh mujhe khushi deti hai. Baaki jo hua woh toh hua, galat hua, whatever, but I am happy ki mere paas meri audience hai aur unka pyaar hai (It matters to me what the audience thinks of me and I found out from my team that I topped the voting poll, in terms of likes or whatever, so that makes me happy. Whatever else happened, whether it was wrong, I am happy that I have the audience’s love),” she said.

An incident involving Vidhi that grabbed a lot of attention was Pratik Sehajpal unscrewing the lock on the bathroom door while she was taking a shower. While many slammed him, others felt that the issue was blown out of proportion as the door was locked from the inside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know that it was locked and I knew that he was not doing anything bad and he doesn’t have a bad intention. I know that and I kept saying that to him when I spoke to him,” she said.

Vidhi said that Pratik entered the room where Miesha was changing despite her telling him not to. “Har baar uske intentions nahi dekhe jayenge, uske actions bhi matter karenge (His intentions will not be looked at every time, his actions matter too). It’s not about a girl or a boy. In general, why do you have to do it when someone is taking a shower?” she asked, questioning what was the ‘urgency’ to win the game.

“My point is not ki uske galat intention hai. Uske intentions dekhne nahi baithi hoon main yahaan pe har baar, mujhe uske actions bhi dekhne hai (My point is not that his intentions were wrong. I am not sitting here to see his intentions always, I will see his actions too). I am glad I had so many people supporting me, even Salman sir,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t care log kya sochte hai. Main trauma mein thi, mujhe galat feel hua, maine awaaz uthayi, mujhe kaafi mere apne logon ne support kiya, Salman sir ne bhi (I couldn’t care less what people think. I was traumatised, I felt it was wrong so I spoke up and a lot of people supported me, including Salman Khan), that matters to me at the end of the day,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidhi, who got into a fight with Afsana Khan, called her a ‘very difficult personality’ who is ‘very entertaining’ when she is in a good mood. “Lekin bohot baar cheezein karti hai jo real nahi lagti. Achanak unko anxiety attack aata hai (But she does a lot of things which do not feel real. She gets sudden anxiety attacks). I know she is medically getting treated and it is serious but kai baar aisa lagta hai ki woh misuse karti hai apne medical condition ko (often, it seems like she is misusing her medical condition),” she said.

“Jab woh galat saabit ho jaati hai toh unko anxiety attacks achanak aane lagte hai (Whenever she is proven wrong, she gets sudden anxiety attacks), otherwise she is all okay all the time,” she added, sensing a ‘pattern’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidhi said that someone requiring such ‘serious medical treatement’ should not be a part of Bigg Boss. “I don’t want to comment too much about her anxiety because it can be serious also but hum go through karte the yeh cheez ghar mein (we used to go through this in the Bigg Boss house),” she said, adding that it was ‘not correct’ when Afsana cursed Vishal Kotian. “Aur phir aap isse bhaag jaate ho (and then you escape it) with an anxiety attack, that is also not correct,” she said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee defends Pratik Sehajpal over bathroom lock row, asks why only he’s being ‘bullied’

“Toh maine toh bohot clearly kaha ki jo itne serious medical treatment se guzar raha hai, usse iss ghar mein nahi hona chahiye (I clearly said that someone undergoing such serious medical treatment should not be on the show). It’s not correct for the other contestants to go through this because of her,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidhi also weighed in on Miesha and Ieshaan’s romantic track and said that ‘she is really in love with him’. “I don’t think it is fake because they have been pretty vocal and honest. Abhi kiske dimaag mein kya intentions hai mujhe nahi pata hai but jahaan tak maine dekha hai, mujhe honest laga hai sab kuch and I really hope sab kuch honest hi hai (I can’t tell what goes on in someone’s head but as far as I have seen, it seems honest to me and I really hope it is indeed honest) and the love blossoms with time,” she said.