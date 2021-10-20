Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi call Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya's eviction unfair

Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Tuesday’s episode of the show. It was the first mid-week and surprise eviction for this season. Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi have expressed their displeasure at the way the evictions were held.

In a surprise elimination, the contestants had to name two people who did not make contributions to the game and would have to to bid farewell to their Bigg Boss journey. Most people voted for Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya, thereby evicting them from the reality show.

Slamming the way the evictions were held, Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Gharwale kaun hote hai decide karne waale? Let janta decide na u did the same with @ashukla09 this is unfair #BiggBoss @ColorsTV #NotRight #BiggBoss15.” Devoleena also responded to her with, “It is indeed unfair. Sab bhed chaal. Khud ka naa dimaag naa decision (Every one was blindly following each other, no one used their brain neither did anyone decide for themselves). And ab nominated hokar (Now they are nominated) paying off their Karma..”

It is indeed unfair. Sab bhed chaal. Khud ka naa dimaag naa decision. And ab nominated hokar paying off their Karma.. 😂🤣 https://t.co/kpFPunBaqw — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 19, 2021

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor also wrote, “Come on #PratikIsTheBoss here you are going totally wrong. You forgot #farhakhan put you at 5,6or7th position. How can you even forget #salman sir said ki ghar mein aur 2 log hai who has less contribution than #donal and of course we know it. Unfair eviction.#BB15 @ColorsTV (Salman Khan had said two people have less contribution than Donal in the house).”

Devoleena also appreciated the way nominations were held, and wrote, “What a nomination man! Maza agayaa.. #BB15 @ColorsTV Sometime back nishant to karan - My captaincy should be useful to you.Break k baad Nishant nominated Kundra but not Akasa. @BiggBoss.”

Many fans of the show, and those of the two TV actors were also not happy with the development. They even made “bring back Donal” one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Through her two-week-long journey, Donal and Vidhi mostly stayed out of controversies, except for a few episodes of fights. Donal grew close to co-contestant Umar Riaz. He was also seen crying upon Donal's eviction.