Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan cracks jokes at Abhijit Bichukale, calls him 'sukha hua Nana Patekar'

On Friday's special episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan cracked several jokes at the expense of contestant Abhijit Bichukale. He even called the Bigg Boss participant 'sukha hua Nana Patekar'.

After welcoming Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair on the show, Salman began praising him. He then pointed towards Abhijit and said, "Dance ka D, Music ka M aur Sangeet ka S bhi nahi jante. Wo jo sukhe hua Nana Patekar hai usko nahi aata (There is this one person who does not know the basics of song and dance. He's like a dehydrated Nana Patekar)."

The Bollywood star also teased Abhijit for his singing skills and said, "Ghar me ek future PMS hai. PMS matlab prime minister singer (There is a PMS in the house, the prime minister singer)."

Earlier, Salman conducted a task and asked contestants to suggest New Year's resolutions for one of their co-contestants. During the task, Rashami Desai suggested that Abhijit Bichukale should become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). Salman then added, “Mai chahta hoon ye atma hi ban jayein jaldi see (I want him to become a spirit soon).”

Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari and Shekhar Ravjiani also appeared on the show. After asking him to sing Shekhar's new song, Salman told Abhijit, “Accha hai TV pe gaate ho, TV band kar sakte hain lekin galat channel pe ga rahe ho. TRP down ho jaega. Hum log show ke baad sabko ek t-shirt bhi denge trophy ke alawa. Upse likha hoga ‘I survived Bichukale’ (It is good that you sing on TV and people have the option of switching their TVs off. But you are singing on the wrong channel, our TRPs may go down. After the show, we will gift a tshirt to everyone and it will say ‘I survived Bichukale’).”

Salman also joked about his own singing talent and said, “Mai gaa k nikal gaya, inke (Shekhar's) technicians ne 2-2 maheene bitaaaye uske upar (I recorded and then his technicians had to work on it for two months).”

