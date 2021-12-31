Shilpa Shetty breaks down seeing Shamita Shetty cry on video call: ‘Haven't seen her in six months’. Watch

The contestants in Bigg Boss season 15 have been locked inside the house for months now, away from families and friends. On the New Year special episode, one of them gets the chance to see a loved one after ages. A promo for the episode shows Shamita Shetty receiving a video call from sister Shilpa Shetty. The emotional reunion leaves both the sisters in tears.

In the promo, host Salman Khan tells the contestants that there is a special call for them, only for the caller to be revealed as Shilpa Shetty. As others gasp and cheer, Shamita is visibly moved. Shilpa addresses her by her nickname Tunki as the two sisters laugh. Talking to Salman, Shilpa then says, “It has never happened in our lives that Shamita and I have stayed so far apart for so long. I haven’t seen her in six months.”

This admission leads to Shamita breaking down and sobbing uncontrollably. Shilpa too, gets teary-eyed but she regains her composure. She then tells Shamita not to cry and says, “Shamita, I don’t want you to cry. I am controlling. We have to be each other’s strength, right?”

Addressing Shamita’s journey in the show so far, Shilpa says she already considers her younger sister a winner, regardless of what the season’s end result may be. “For me, Shamita is already a winner. I am so proud that I am Shamita Shetty’s sister,” she says.

Before season 15, Shamita has appeared in Bigg Boss season 3, where she left midway to attend Shilpa’s wedding. This year, she was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT, courtesy of which she got entry into the main show. Shilpa, herself, has experience with this concept. She was the winner of the fifth season of British reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

